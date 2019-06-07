Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to have five deputy CMs

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday announced that five Deputy Chief Ministers will be appointed for the state.

Reddy made the announcement in the legislature party meeting held at the Tadepalli party office today. He said the deputy CMs would represent the aspirations of all communities.

According to sources, one deputy Chief Minister will be appointed each from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes, minorities and the Kapu communities. The new ministers will take oath on Saturday. Besides, a 25-member Cabinet would be sworn in on the same day.

This will be the first time for any Cabinet to have five deputy CMs in the country. In the previous government headed by N Chandrababu Naidu, there were two deputy Chief Ministers, one each from the Kapu and backward classes communities.

Jagan Reddy also told his legislators that the Cabinet would predominantly comprise members from the weaker sections, “contrary to expectations that the Reddy community would get a lion’s share”.