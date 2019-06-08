Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy assumes charge of his office

Amaravathi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy today assumed charge of his office at state secretariat after his landslide victory in the assembly elections.

Reddy occupied his office at state secretariat at 8.39 am and was welcomed by employees of various departments in secretariat who stood in queues with garlands and bouquets.

Reddy’s Cabinet ministers are expected to take oath at 11.49 am.

In the Andhra Pradesh Assembly election, Reddy’s YSRCP got an absolute majority by winning 151 out of 175 seats.