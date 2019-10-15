Ancient Hair Care Remedies For Healthy & Strong Hair

Bhubaneswar: Treating your hair with some age-old practised home remedies may work wonders for you. The natural ingredients possess medicinal properties that accelerate healthy growth of hair without any side effects.

Here are some ancient hair remedies to help your hair grow healthier.

Fenugreek: Soak fenugreek seeds in milk overnight. Grind it into a paste in the morning and apply it on your hair. Leave it in for up to 30 minutes before you rinse your hair with lukewarm water.

Heena: Henna is a great way to condition your hair. Crush them or grind them into a fine powder form and mix it with water and a few drops of oil. Apply this on your hair and let it dry before you rinse it with water. You can use a mild shampoo.

Egg: Take a few eggs and beat it for a few minutes and apply a thin layer all over your hair and scalp. Let it dry before you wash it off with lukewarm water and a mild shampoo.

Amla: Amal is known for the nourishment it provides your hair. It helps your hair stay black and healthy. Chop some amla and grind it to make a smooth paste. You can add some honey or aloe vera if needed. Apply this paste on your hair and let it stay for up to 20 minutes. Wash it with a mild shampoo and lukewarm water.

Coconut oil: Regular oiling hair with coconut oil makes the roots of the hair strong. It provides vitamins and nutrients and promotes healthy growth of the hair.