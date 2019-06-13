AN-32 crash: Naveen condoles death of 13 air warriors

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today condoled the death of 13 Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel, who were onboard the AN-32 aircraft, which crashed in Arunachal Pradesh on June 3.

The IAF today confirmed that there were no survivors from the crash of AN-32 aircraft after a team of rescuers searched the wreckage of the plane in a heavily forested mountainous terrain.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Patnaik expressed grief over the death of the air warriors including the brave Flight Lieutenant Sunit Mohanty from Odisha’s Ganjam district.

Deeply saddened by the news of our air warriors who lost their lives in #An32 crash including the brave Flight Lieutenant Sunit Mohanty from #Odisha. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and pray for the departed souls to rest in peace. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) June 13, 2019



Sunit, son of former IAF employee Surendranath Mohanty of Baliapalli village, had joined IAF back in 2012. He was the co-pilot of the crashed plane.

Other IAF personnel who died in the crash are Wing Commander G M Charles, Squadron Leader H Vinod, Flight Lieutenants L R Thapa, MK Garg and Ashish Tanwar, Warrant officer K K Mishra, Sergeant Anoop Kumar, Corporal Sherin, LAC (leading aircraft man) S K Singh, LAC Pankaj, and non combatants Rajesh Kumar and Putali.

Notably, the wreckage of the missing aircraft was spotted at 16kms North of Lipo and North-East of Tato at an approximate elevation of 12,000 ft in Arunachal Pradesh.

A rescue team consisting of 15 mountaineers reached the AN-32 crash site and launched a search operation but it could not locate any survivors. Later, the families of the 13 personnel were informed that there are no survivors.