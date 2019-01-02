Amy Jackson announces engagement to British businessman

Mumbai: 2.0 actress Amy Jackson announced her engagement to British businessman George Panayiotou through her Instagram handle on Tuesday.

Posting a romantic picture, Amy wrote: “1st January 2019 – The start of our new adventure in life. I love you. Thank you for making me the happiest girl in the world.”

Amy Jackson, who was last seen in Shankar’s 2.0 opposite Superstar Rajnikanth, began her acting career in India with the 2011 Tamil movie Madraspattinam. After which she acted in many films in Tamil and Hindi. She came to rose in the films like as Ekk Deewana Tha, Singh is Bling, and Shankar’s I.

She has also won the most promising newcomer award in 2012 for her Hindi film Ekk Deewana Tha.

Even though there were rumours of the couple being together, Amy denied them all and had their relationship in secret.