AMU Kashmiri students decline UP CM Adityanath’s invite for interaction

AMU Kashmiri students
Aligarh: Kashmiri students of Aligarh Muslim University have declined the invite of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for an interaction on September 28.

Describing the invitation as ‘political in nature’ they said it was aimed to feed the states’ political propaganda. Adityanath had invited the Kashmiri students to bring home the point about the  ‘advantages’ of the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

A Kashmiri research scholar in AMU said the decision to decline the invite is a unanimous. Another student from Kashmir said that this move is purely politically motivated.

The students said :”They want to show the world that everything is normal and all are happy with their controversial decision, which is untrue”.

