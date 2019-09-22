Amla juice: Must drink daily

Bhubaneswar: Indian gooseberry or amla is undeniably a powerhouse of nutrients. Amla is an excellent source of Vitamin C, hence it helps boost your immunity, metabolism and prevents viral and bacterial ailments, including cold and cough. Its nutritional profile also comes studded with a range of polyphenols that are known to fight against the development of cancer cells.

For those who are fighting high cholesterol levels and hair issues, amla juice does wonder. Also, for better eyesight, Amla juice taken right before sleeping helps a great deal; it also helps in detoxifying the ill-effects of junk food.

It is best to have Amla juice first thing in the morning. Have a small portion (20-30 ml) diluted in a glass of water. You can choose to mix a bit of lemon juice and honey to enhance the palatability

Regular consumption of amla juice helps in reducing cholesterol levels. Amino acids and antioxidants aid in the overall functioning of the heart. It is also helpful in managing diabetes better as well as respiratory ailments like asthma.

It supports liver function and flushes out toxins from the body. Along with Vitamin C, amla is also rich in iron, calcium, phosphorous and hence can be taken as a complete nutritional drink.

How To Make Amla Juice At Home

Amla juice is a simple recipe that serves as a detoxifying drink. It provides instant energy and can be refrigerated for a few days. Drink it early in the morning, on an empty stomach to derive its full benefits.

Fresh Amla Juice Recipe

Ingredients: 5 plump Indian gooseberries, 2 tbsp honey, ¼ tsp salt, 300 ml chilled water

Method: Chop gooseberries into small pieces. Discard seeds. In a mixie, make the pieces into a paste by adding little water. Dilute the paste into water and honey. Stir well. Serve chilled.

In India, Amla is generally developed in the wet hilly territories and is utilised in various from pickles, chutneys, jams, and murabba to even its juice.

One of the most effective ways to add amla to your diet is to juice it and have it diluted with water every day on an empty stomach. It clears your system, aids in digestion, helps in maintaining clear skin, healthy hair and good eyesight.