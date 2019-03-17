Amitabh Bachchan starrer Badla rocks Box Office

Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer thriller drama ‘Badla’ has earned over Rs 48. 65 crore, according to the latest collection report.

Film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the total collections of the movie.

Adarsh wrote, “#Badla is a HIT… Witnesses solid growth on [second] Sat… Will cross 50 cr today [Sun]… Superb trending… Will score even after #Kesari release… Has potential to cross 75 cr… [Week 2] Fri 4.05 cr, Sat 6.60 cr. Total: 48.65 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: 57.40 cr.”

Badla, which was released on March 8, also stars Amrita Singh, Tony Luke, Manav Kaul, Tanveer Ghani and Denzil Smith in pivotal roles.