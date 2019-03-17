Amitabh Bachchan starrer Badla rocks Box Office

BollywoodEntertainment
By pragativadinewsservice
Amitabh Bachchan starrer Badla
17

Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer thriller drama ‘Badla’ has earned over Rs 48. 65 crore, according to the latest collection report.

Film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the total collections of the movie.

Adarsh wrote, “#Badla is a HIT… Witnesses solid growth on [second] Sat… Will cross  50 cr today [Sun]… Superb trending… Will score even after #Kesari release… Has potential to cross  75 cr… [Week 2] Fri 4.05 cr, Sat 6.60 cr. Total: 48.65 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: 57.40 cr.”

<>

Related Posts

Big B wishes happy birthday to best daughter in world

Dear Comrade teaser out: Vijay Deverakonda shows rebellion…

Award-winning film ‘Soni’ screened in Bhubaneswar

</>

Badla, which was released on March 8, also stars Amrita Singh, Tony Luke, Manav Kaul, Tanveer Ghani and Denzil Smith in pivotal roles.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.