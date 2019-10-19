Amitabh Bachchan discharged from Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital

By pragativadinewsservice
Amitabh Bachchan
Mumbai: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been discharged from Nanavati hospital in Mumbai on Friday night.

The actor was spotted on his way home in a white and red jacket. He was accompanied by son Abhishek and wife Jaya Bachchan.

According to earlier reports, Big B had been hospitalised since Tuesday. After returning home, the actor also posted a long note on his blog about the love of his fans that keeps him going.

A lot of conflicting reports had been doing the rounds in various sections of the media since Thursday about his health condition.

Recently, Bachchan opened up about his fight with Hepatitis B that affects his liver, which he acquired after his accident on the sets of Coolie.

Big B is expected to resume shooting for the quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), on Tuesday. Bachchan will next be seen in the movies Brahmastra and Gulabo Sitabo.

Also Read: Reports of Amitabh Bachchan being hospitalised confuse fans

