Amit Shah undertakes aerial survey in Karnataka, Maharashtra

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Amit Shah
0

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah undertook an aerial survey of flood-affected areas of Belgavi district of Karnataka and Sangli and Kolhapur of Maharashtra today.

Shah was accompanied by Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, Prahlad Joshi, Minister of State for Railways, Suresh Angadi, Member of Parliament, Prabhakar Kore, Local MLA, MLC and officers of the State Government.

Later, the Home Minister held a meeting at the Belagavi Airport to review the flood situation in the Karnataka State. A presentation was made by the state government officers depicting the extent of damage and the rescue measures taken, including the NDRF teams deployed.

Shah also enquired about the further forecast and was informed that further rain was not expected in that area and adjoining areas of Maharashtra in the next 2-3 days and the situation is likely to improve.

Related Posts

Idu’l Zuha symbolises love, fraternity and service to…

300 special telephone booths to be set up in J&K ahead…

Badrinath highway in Uttarakhand closed following landslide

Notably, torrential rains have caused havoc in Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra taking the lives of over 100 and displacing thousands.

<>

</>

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.