Amit Shah undertakes aerial survey in Karnataka, Maharashtra

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah undertook an aerial survey of flood-affected areas of Belgavi district of Karnataka and Sangli and Kolhapur of Maharashtra today.

Shah was accompanied by Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, Prahlad Joshi, Minister of State for Railways, Suresh Angadi, Member of Parliament, Prabhakar Kore, Local MLA, MLC and officers of the State Government.

Later, the Home Minister held a meeting at the Belagavi Airport to review the flood situation in the Karnataka State. A presentation was made by the state government officers depicting the extent of damage and the rescue measures taken, including the NDRF teams deployed.

Shah also enquired about the further forecast and was informed that further rain was not expected in that area and adjoining areas of Maharashtra in the next 2-3 days and the situation is likely to improve.

Notably, torrential rains have caused havoc in Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra taking the lives of over 100 and displacing thousands.

Did an aerial survey of the flood affected areas of Belagavi (Karnataka) and Kolhapur & Sangli (Maharashtra). Also held a meeting with senior officials to review the relief operations. Central and both state governments are totally commited to helping our people in distress. pic.twitter.com/2IgDdD1zk1 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 11, 2019

