Amit Shah to launch second poster of PM Modi biopic on March 18

Mumbai: The national president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Amit Shah will launch the Prime Minister Narendra Modi biopic’s second poster on March 18.

The second poster will feature lead Vivek Anand Oberoi as PM Modi. The launch event will take place in New Delhi.

The first poster of the movie was released by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in 23 languages in January.

The makers of PM Narendra Modi biopic have finalised the release date of the film on April 12.

In the Omung Kumar’s directed project, actor Vivek Oberoi will be seen playing the role of PM Modi. The shooting of the biopic shooting is currently in full swing.

The movie also stars Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Barkha Bisht, Rajendra Gupta, Zarina Wahab and several others.

The biopic is produced by Sandip Singh, Anand Pandit and Suresh Oberoi.