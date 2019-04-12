Amit Shah Slams Cong, BJD In Keojhar Election Rally

Keonjhar: BJP national president Amit Shah on Friday addressed the party’s Vijay Sankalp Samvesh in Keonjhar to bolster the prospects of the party candidates for the second-phase elections in Odisha.

Addressing the election rally at Medical Ground here, the BJP chief came down heavily on the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) while raking up the issue of corruption, unemployment, and absence of doctors in government hospitals.

Shah also slammed the Congress and the BJD for keeping people poor in the State. “They ruled Odisha for maximum times but Odisha is lagging behind. Once BJP is voted to power, Odisha will be No 1 State in the country,” Shah said. He also added that all chit fund accused will be sent to jail if the saffron party is voted to power.

Urging the people to overthrow the incumbent government, Shah said, “In the next five years, we will ensure that no youth steps out of the state in search of jobs. We will usher development not only in Keonjhar but also in the entire State.”

It may be mentioned here that Shah is again scheduled to visit Odisha on April 17 to address two rallies at Mahisapata in Dhenkanal district and Badamba Tennis Ground in Cuttack district.

Notably, Keonjhar, Sambalpur and Cuttack Lok Sabha constituencies and the corresponding Assembly segments will go to polls in the third phase on April 23.