Amit Shah releases book on M Venkaiah Naidu’s two years in office

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched a book titled ‘Listening, Learning and Leading’ which is based on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu’s two years in office.

The book captures glimpses of the Vice President’s 330 public engagements across the country during this period. It was released in Chennai today.

Talking about the book and his experiences from Life, Naidu said that this book gives a glimpse of his life after assuming the office of the Vice President of India. He said, “I have retired from politics, but not tired of public life. Learn, Learn and Learn, then Earn. Even after you start earning, do not stop learning.” One must have conviction and commitment to what one does, connection with grassroots, patience to be successful in life and a zeal to bring a change in other peoples’ lives, he said.

Naidu complimented the leadership and conviction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government for the repealing of Article 370. “It was the need of the Hour and was due for long”, he said while reading out a news article from 1964, quoting a demand from MPs in Parliament for the same. Naidu also laid forth his views on reform measures in various fields that are required to bring effective governance.

Talking about the venue of the event, Naidu said, “I have special love for the State of Tamil Nadu. The State is an important part of India. Tamil Nadu has been the leader of the cultural developments in the country and I have no hesitation in saying that I wanted this function to be hosted in Chennai. I am Vice President of the whole country, not only Delhi. The country includes North, South, East and West.” In his address, Shri Naidu also said that there should be no opposition to any language, but no language should be forcibly imposed on anyone. Everyone must give priority to their mother tongue, while showing an inclination to learn other languages as well.

Addressing the event, Amit Shah said, “I have come here not as a Minister, not as an MP, not as a party president. I have come here as a student of politics, in honor of the personification of an ideal politician and leader, that is Venkaiah Naidu. The book, ‘Listening, Learning and Leading’, is nothing but the story of his life and is an ideal for the youth of the country to follow. This has been exemplified in his conduct throughout his life, from a son of a farmer to the Vice President of India and Chairman of the Upper House of the Parliament. It is his dedication and untiring service for the Nation that has helped him to become a role model for the whole country, Shah said.

The Home Minister talked about the immense contribution of Naidu towards his political party and the Government while he held various Ministerial portfolios in the NDA Government. Shah mentioned that the concept of Smart Cities and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana were launched during Naidu’s tenure as the Urban Development Minister and how they are transforming the Indian urban landscape.

The Home Minister added that even after becoming the Vice President, he has been as active as ever and has been continuously in touch with grassroots and has provided his guidance through his extensive speeches inside and outside Parliament. Being from agricultural background, Shri Naidu’s interactions with farmers across the country and his contribution to shaping the agricultural policy of India is commendable.

Moreover, Shah noted that Naidu has been active in getting India’s message communicated to the world by meeting visiting foreign delegations and visiting 19 Nations in the last two years, of which some countries have been the first ones that were visited by an Indian Vice President. The Home Minister said that the book is an example of how a leader needs to communicate with the masses of the Nation. It is for future leaders in all fields to tread the footsteps shown by Naidu.