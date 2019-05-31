Amit Shah gets Home, Rajnath Singh Defence in new Modi govt

New Delhi: Portfolios of ministers in new Modi dispensation has been announced on Friday. Prime Minister had earlier sent the same to President.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath for a second consecutive term on Thursday. Fifty seven other members of the Council of Ministers, including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and Sadananda Gowda, also took oath.
Here is the list:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi – Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space and All important policy issues; and all other portfolios not allocated to any minister
Cabinet Ministers
- Rajnath Singh – Defence
- Amit Shah – Home Affairs
- Nirmala Sitharaman – Finance
- Subrahmanyam Jaishankar – External Affairs Ministry
- Nitin Gadkari – Road Transport and MSME
- DV Sadananda Gowda – Chemical and Fertilizers
- Ram Vilas Paswan – Consumer Affairs and Food and Public Distribution
- Narendra Singh Tomar – Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare; Rural Development and Panchayati Raj
- Ravi Shankar Prasad – Telecom; Law and Justice; and IT and Communications
- Harsimrat Kaur Badal – Food Processing
- Thawarchand Gehlot – Social Justice and Empowerment
- Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank – Human Resource and Development
- Arjun Munda – Tribal Affairs
- Smriti Irani – Women and Child Development; Textiles
- Dr Harsh Vardhan – Health and Family Welfare; Science and Technology; Earth Sciences
- Prakash Javdekar – Environment, Forest and Climate Change; Information and Broadcasting
- Piyush Goyal – Railways; Commerce and Industries
- Dharmendra Pradhan – Petroleum and Natural Gas; Steel
- Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi – Minority Affairs
- Prahlad Joshi – Parliamentary Affairs; Coal and Mines
- Mahendra Nath Pandey – Skill Development and Entrepreneurship
- Arvind Sawant – Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise
- Giriraj Singh – Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries
- Gajendra Singh Shekhawat – Jal Shakti
- Ministers of State (Independent Charge)
- Santosh Kumar Gangwar – Labour and Employment
- Rao Inderjit Singh – Statistics and Programme Implementation; Planning
- Shripad Yesso Naik – Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH); MoS Defence
- Dr Jitendra Singh – Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; MoS PMO; Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space
- Kiren Rijiju – Youth Affairs and Sports; MoS Minority Affairs
- Prahalad Singh Patel – Culture; Tourism
- Raj Kumar Singh – Power; New and Renewable Energy; MoS Skill Development and Entrepreneurship
- Hardeep Singh Puri – Housing and Urban Affairs; Civil Aviation; MoS Commerce and Industry
- Mansukh L Mandaviya – Shipping; MoS Chemicals and Fertilizers
Ministers of State
- Faggansingh Kulaste – Steel
- Ashwini Kumar Choubey – Health and Family Welfare
- Arjun Ram Meghwal – Parliamentary Affairs; Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises
- General (Retd) VK Singh – Road Transport and Highways
- Krishan Pal – Social Justice and Empowerment
- Danve Raosaheb Dadarao – Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution
- G Kishan Reddy – Home Affairs
- Parshottam Rupala – Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
- Ramdas Athawale – Social Justice and Empowerment
- Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti – Rural Development
- Babul Supriyo – Environment, Forest and Climate Change
- Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
- Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
- Anurag Singh Thakur
- Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
- Nityanand Rai
- Rattan Lal Kataria
- V Muraleedharan
- Renuka Singh Saruta
- Som Parkash
- Rameswar Teli
- Pratap Chandra Sarangi
- Kailash Choudhary