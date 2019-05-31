Amit Shah gets Home, Rajnath Singh Defence in new Modi govt

New Delhi: Portfolios of ministers in new Modi dispensation has been announced on Friday. Prime Minister had earlier sent the same to President.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath for a second consecutive term on Thursday. Fifty seven other members of the Council of Ministers, including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and Sadananda Gowda, also took oath.

Here is the list:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi – Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space and All important policy issues; and all other portfolios not allocated to any minister

Cabinet Ministers

Rajnath Singh – Defence

Amit Shah – Home Affairs

Nirmala Sitharaman – Finance

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar – External Affairs Ministry

Nitin Gadkari – Road Transport and MSME

DV Sadananda Gowda – Chemical and Fertilizers

Ram Vilas Paswan – Consumer Affairs and Food and Public Distribution

Narendra Singh Tomar – Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare; Rural Development and Panchayati Raj

Ravi Shankar Prasad – Telecom; Law and Justice; and IT and Communications

Harsimrat Kaur Badal – Food Processing

Thawarchand Gehlot – Social Justice and Empowerment

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank – Human Resource and Development

Arjun Munda – Tribal Affairs

Smriti Irani – Women and Child Development; Textiles

Dr Harsh Vardhan – Health and Family Welfare; Science and Technology; Earth Sciences

Prakash Javdekar – Environment, Forest and Climate Change; Information and Broadcasting

Piyush Goyal – Railways; Commerce and Industries

Dharmendra Pradhan – Petroleum and Natural Gas; Steel

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi – Minority Affairs

Prahlad Joshi – Parliamentary Affairs; Coal and Mines

Mahendra Nath Pandey – Skill Development and Entrepreneurship

Arvind Sawant – Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise

Giriraj Singh – Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat – Jal Shakti

Ministers of State (Independent Charge)

Santosh Kumar Gangwar – Labour and Employment

Rao Inderjit Singh – Statistics and Programme Implementation; Planning

Shripad Yesso Naik – Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH); MoS Defence

Dr Jitendra Singh – Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; MoS PMO; Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space

Kiren Rijiju – Youth Affairs and Sports; MoS Minority Affairs

Prahalad Singh Patel – Culture; Tourism

Raj Kumar Singh – Power; New and Renewable Energy; MoS Skill Development and Entrepreneurship

Hardeep Singh Puri – Housing and Urban Affairs; Civil Aviation; MoS Commerce and Industry

Mansukh L Mandaviya – Shipping; MoS Chemicals and Fertilizers

Ministers of State