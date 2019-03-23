Amit Shah asks Cong to clear stand on national security

New Delhi: BJP chief Amit Shah on Saturday said Congress has “insulted” martyrdom of soldiers and must clear stand on the issue of national security.

Shah said the Congress must clarify its stand on Sam Pitroda’s comments questioning the government’s aggressive action against Pakistan after the Pulwama terror attack.

Shah told reporters that said Congress leader Pitroda’s remarks conveyed that the Pulwama terror attack was a “routine” incident carried out by a few people for which Pakistan cannot be blamed.

“Does the Congress believe that terror incidents that happen in the country have nothing to do with the Pakistan government or Pakistan army?” Shah asked.

The BJP chief said the Congress has a habit of playing down such comments of its leaders as their individual opinions, but it never takes any action against them while, many of whom are close to Gandhi.

It is worthwhile to mention here that Pitroda, Indian Overseas Congress chief, had told media that one cannot “jump on entire nation” (Pakistan) just because some people from there “came here and attacked”.