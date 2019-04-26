Amit Panghal wins India’s first gold in Asian Boxing C’ships

Bangkok: Amit Panghal outclassed his Korean opponent in the men’s 52-kg category to clinch India’s first gold at the Asian Boxing Championships here on Friday.

This was Amit Panghal’s second straight gold medal this year and was also his maiden international competition since moving up to 52kg from 49kg earlier this year.

However, national champion Deepak Singh (49kg) had to settle for a silver after going down in a split verdict to Nodirjon Mirzahmedov of Uzbekistan.

India has challenged the verdict under the Bout Review System and a decision is awaited on it.

Kavinder Singh Bisht also won silver after losing to Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov due to an injury over his right eye.