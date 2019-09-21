Amit Panghal loses in final of World Boxing Championships

By pragativadinewsservice
Amit Panghal
Ace Indian boxer Amit Panghal settled for a silver at the AIBA Men’s World Boxing Championships at Ekaterinburg in Russia today.

He lost to Shakhobidin Zoirov of Uzbekistan Zoirov in flyweight (48-52 kg) category, by a unanimous decision from the judges.

Amit Panghal created history yesterday as he became the first Indian male boxer to qualify for the final of the Championships.

Panghal defeated Kazakhstan’s Saken Bibbisinov 3-2 in a split decision of the flyweight semi-final to book his place in the final. Amit has already secured a berth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

