Amicus curiae gives clean chit to govt over Puri eviction

Puri: Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta and Amicus Curiae Ranjit Kumar found that the eviction drive being carried out around Puri Srimandir is in public interest and in prior consultation with all those whose structures have been demolished.

The duo first met Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb and later held a closed-door meeting with Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief Krishan Kumar, Advocate General Ashok Parija and other officials of the district to find out whether the decision taken by the government with regard to removal of structures up to 75 metres from the Meghanad Pacheri of the 12th century shrine, is in favour of people or not.

By giving a clean chit to Odisha government and district administration, Amicus Curiae Ranjit Kumar stated that “we are being sent by the top court to look into the action of the state government and we found that the decision taken in view of converting Puri into a World Heritage city is not affecting people in any which way.”

“No one is being forced during the eviction process and all that is being carried out now will benefit everyone,” Kumar added.

The Amicus Curiae further revealed that “the government has made its plan considering the upcoming events of Srimandir. Though nearly 15 lakh people are expected to congregate in the Srimandir to witness the Nagarjuna Besha of the holy trinity which comes once in 25 years. It is the responsibility of the government and district administration to ensure the safety of people. We feel the eviction drive is for the benefit of general people and there is no fault in it,”

It is pertinent to mention here that, the Solicitor General of India and the Amicus Curiae are in the Pilgrim Town to inquire into allegations of unauthorised eviction drive going on around Srimandir jointly by the district administration and Odisha government. This apart, the Supreme Court has asked them to apprise it by filing a detailed report in this connection.

