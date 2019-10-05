American Dalilah Muhammad breaks own world record to win 400m hurdles

Doha: American Dalilah Muhammad set a new world record as she powered to victory in the 400 metres hurdles at the IAAF World Athletics Championships 2019 on Friday.

Muhammad clocked 52.16 seconds at the Khalifa Stadium, bettering her own world record of 52.20 set at the US Trials in Iowa in July.

Sydney McLaughlin of the United States took silver with a time of 52.23 while the bronze medal went to Rushell Clayton of Jamaica in a time of 53.74.

Muhammad and McLaughlin have battled across the season for dominance in the event.

Muhammad had won Olympic gold 2016 in Rio and now has a world title as well at last, after silver in 2013 and 2017.