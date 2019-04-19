Ameesha Patel, Aftab Sivdasani campaign for BJD in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: Bollywood actors continue to throng the state to woo the voters in the ongoing poll season with Ameesha Patel and Aftab Sivdasani today accompanying the BJD in its campaign trail.

Both the actors today hit the streets in Rengali of Sambalpur district for the ruling party.

Sambalpur Lok Sabha constituency will go to the polls in the third phase on April 23 and the ruling party is hopeful that both the actors will pull in maximum votes for the party.

Earlier the ruling party had also launched Bollywood stars Suniel Shetty and Mahima Chaudhary in their campaign trail in Bargarh parliamentary constituency.

Besides Bollywood actors, the BJD too has several actors from the Odia film industry ie-Anubhav Mohanty, Akash Das Nayak, Arindam Roy, Kuna Tripathy, Uttam Mohanty, Prashanta Nanda, Munna Khan, Asit Pati, Elina Das, Trupti Dash, Siddhanta Mahapatra as active members and star campaigners. Anubhav is also the BJD candidate for Kendrapara parliamentary constituency.

On the other hand, BJP is not lagging behind in using star power for the poll campaign and the Ollywood heartthrob Babusan has also covered several areas to woo voters for the saffron party.