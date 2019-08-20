Ambush on Assam Rifles: NIA arrests another accused

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Ambush on Assam Rifles
Manipur: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested another accused in connection with an ambush on Road Opening Party (ROP) of 4th Assam Rifles in Manipur.

The accused, identified as Thangjam Achou alias Rajesh, is a resident of Pourabi Awang Leikai in Imphal district of Manipur. He is self-styled second Lt. of PLA/RPF, a proscribed organisation.

The accused was arrested in connection with the ambush on the ROP of 4th Assam Rifles at Chamol-Sajik Tampak Road in Chandel district of Manipur on November 15, 2017 in which a jawan was killed.

The accused is a member of the PLA/RPF since 2006. It has been revealed during investigation that he was coordinating the operation of above-mentioned ambush from the Control Room of 252 Bn. Of PLA/RPF located in Myanmar.

He was instrumental in conveying instructions of senior leaders of PLA/RPF to the ambush team and was monitoring the retreat of PLA/RPF and MNPF cadres after the ambush. 3.

In this case, another accused Laishram Priyo Kumar Meitei alias Amuthoi of PLA/RPF was earlier arrested on July 5, 2019. 4. Further investigation, in this case, is continuing.

pragativadinewsservice
