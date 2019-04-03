Ambulance hits motorcycle in Baripada, two killed

Baripada: Two persons were killed after the bike they were riding was hit by a private ambulance near Karanjia Chhak on Baripada-Udala road in Mayurbhanj district late last night.

The deceased persons have been identified as Hrushikesha Saragharia and Bisikeshan Prusti of Uthaninuagaon village.

According to reports, the mishap occurred while the duo was returning home on their motorcycle from the shop they work at when a private ambulance dashed into their vehicle.

While Hrushikesha died on the spot, Bisikeshan was admitted to a nearby hospital in a critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries.

Following the mishap, locals detained the ambulance driver and handed him over to the police.