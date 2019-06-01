Ambulance driver killed, another hurt after being hit by speeding truck

Bolangir: The driver of an ambulance was killed while the driver of another emergency service suffered critical injuries after being hit by a speeding truck near Ratanpur square on Bolangir-Titlagarh road last night.

According to sources, the drivers of the two emergency vehicles were having a chat at a roadside shop after parking their vehicle near Ratanpur square. Meanwhile, a speeding truck lost control and ran over the duo.

While one died on the spot, the other sustained critical injuries. He was immediately admitted to the district headquarters hospital.

Further details awaited.