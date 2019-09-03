Ambulance driver killed after being hit by truck in Ganjam

By pragativadinewsservice
Ambulance driver killed
Ganjam: An ambulance driver was killed after being hit by a speeding truck on National Highway 16 under Golanthara police limits in Ganjam district in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Nagaraju Dalapati (21) of Anaguda village in the district.

According to reports, Dalapati was returning from Puri in his Ambulance (OR-075-AK -7175). On the way, he halted at a place and went for some work after parking the ambulance along the road. While crossing the road, he was hit by a speeding truck (UP-17-T-6155) and died on the spot.

On being informed, Golanthara police reached the spot and sent the body of the deceased to Ganjam DHH for post-mortem. The police have also seized two vehicles, reports added.

pragativadinewsservice
