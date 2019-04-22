Ambika Prasad Foundation holds workshop to mark World Earth Day

Bhubaneswar: A two-day workshop was inaugurated by Ambika Prasad Research Foundation here on Monday to mark the World Earth Day.

The workshop is being organised in association with NASH marketing, Shree Gopal Jew Trust, Biodiversity Conservation & Research Centre on Monday at Hotel Sapphire Plaza in Bhubaneswar.

The event was inaugurated by Shree Gopal Jew Trust’s Tanmay Sahoo, IFS Padma Mahanti, Nabin Kumar Dhal, CSIR-IMMT, Bhubaneswar, Balram Sahu, OUAT and Sharda Parsanna Kar, among others.

Two books flyer released on Khandagiri and Biowealth of Odisha by Padma Mahanti, and Nabin K Dhal.

In technical session-I, Nabin Kumar Dhal spoke about the biodiversity of Odisha while Padma Mahanti delivered a speech on Human-wildlife conflicts and highlighted the importance of the subject.

Balram Sahu spoke about the role of medicinal plants on animal health and finally Sharda P Kar spoke about the soil and relation with floras and fauna.

In technical session-II, SN Mallick spoke about the plant taxonomy and wild edible plants whereas Debjeet Routray spoke about snakes and orchid wealth of Odisha.

Miss Sweta Mishra delivered a talk on carnivorous plants and highlighted their importance with mapping and Finally Sanjeet Kumar lead the session with Orchid wealth of India and spoke about Dioscorea (Yam) locally known as Khamba Aalu.

On the second day of the event tomorrow, (April 23, a field visit to State Botanical Garden and Lab visit to IMMT, Bhubaneswar will be conducted.

The participants learned about the biodiversity and pharmacology to enhance the skill on Biological science.