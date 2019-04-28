Amazon Summer Sale From May 4 To 7

New Delhi: Amazon today announced its annual Summer Sale from May 4 to 7, 2019. Prime members will get early access to the sale starting 12 noon on May 3.

With thousands of deals on Smartphones, Consumer Electronics, Fashion, Large Appliances, TVs, Sports & Fitness and more, customers can shop from over 170 million products across hundreds of categories on Amazon.in.

“As the most trusted and visited e-commerce destination, we look forward to celebrating every occasion with our customers. Amazon Summer Sale has been curated to offer everything customers are looking for this season and more! With great deals, instant discounts, no cost EMI and convenient exchange options, customers can look forward to celebrating the joys of summer on Amazon.in.” said Manish Tiwary, Vice President – Category Management, Amazon India.

Customers shopping during the Amazon Summer Sale can enjoy great deals across brands such as OnePlus, Apple, Samsung, Realme, OPPO, Xiaomi, Levi’s, Arrow, Hush Puppies, Symbol, UCB, Puma, Vero Moda, Fossil, US Polo, Being Human, Jack & Jones, Wrangler, BIBA, Aurelia, JBL, Bose, Sony, LG, BPL, TCL, Bosch, Whirlpool, Voltas, Nivia and more.

Extra discounts will be offered on Amazon Echo devices, Fire TV Stick, Kindle eReaders and more throughout the Summer Sale.

Customers shopping during the Summer Sale can save more by getting an extra 10% instant discount with SBI Debit & Credit cards. Customers can shop for more than 10 crore products with no-cost EMI using Bajaj Finserv EMI card and select Debit & Credit cards.

