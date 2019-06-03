Amazon Prime’s Four More Shots Please! to return with second installment

Mumbai: After a successful run of Amazon Prime’s Four More Shots Please!, the web series is all set to return with its second season.

The original cast members Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo will be returning for the season II.

Amazon Prime posted pictures of the four leading ladies on social media to announce this good news.

Four More Shots Please! revolves around the lives of four young, urban Indian women, who meet at a bar and form a strong bond over tequila shots. The gang of girls are flawed and unapologetic about it.

Through the exciting journey of these four young women, the second season is sure to answer several open-ended questions after the cliffhanger finale of season one.

Actors Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Milind Soman, Neil Bhooplalam, Simone Singh and Amrita Puri are also returning for the season two.

The first season of this Amazon Original Series, which premiered in January this year was loved by viewers across India and around the world.

Four More Shots Please! is written by Devika Bhagat with dialogue by Ishita Moitra.