Amazon fires: Brazil to reject G7 offer of $22m aid to fight flames

Brasilia: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has ruled out accepting a G7 offer of aid to fight fires in the Amazon rainforest unless he gets an apology from his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.

Brazil will reject $22 million worth of aid offered by the G7 to help fight fires raging in the Amazon, informed Brazilian officials.

Emmanuel Macron announced on Monday that the funding would be immediately released, and could be spent on more fire-fighting plane sorties to curb record blazes in the rainforest that have alarmed environmentalists.

Brazil did not immediately provide a reason for refusing the money, but its president Jair Bolsonaro has previously accused Macron of adopting a “colonialist” mindset at the summit of leading developed nations in France.

Bolsonaro said the French leader should apologise for insulting him personally by calling him a liar.

Macron had accused him of “lying” about fighting climate change. Last week, Macron said Bolsonaro had “lied” to him at a G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, in June by failing to respect his climate commitments and by failing to pursue biodiversity.

Aid worth $22m (£18m) was announced by Macron at a summit in France of the seven leading industrial powers.

In a continuation of the acrimonious spat between France and Brazil that threatened to overshadow the three-day summit, Lorenzoni suggested the aid was hypocritical after the April fire at Paris’s Notre-Dame cathedral.

Earlier, Brazilian ministers said the G7 money was not needed and they accused foreign powers of wanting control of the Amazon.

However, Brazil’s environment minister had initially welcomed the offer of funds from the G7, as well as a separate £10m pledge from the UK and £9m from Canada.

Other groups have also offered support for the Earth’s largest greenhouse gas sink. Earth Alliance, a new environmental foundation backed by Leonardo DiCaprio, is pledging $5 million in aid, saying the Amazon is one of the “best defences” against climate change.

Notably, satellite data show a record number of fires burning in Brazil, most of them in the Amazon region.