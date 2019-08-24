Amazon fires: Brazil sends army to tackle wildfires

Brasilia: Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro has ordered the armed forces to help fight a record number of forest fires in the Amazon.

Brazil’s president has signed an order deploying the military to help protect the Amazon from wildfires. Bolsonaro had earlier suggested troops could be sent into battle the fires in the face of a global outcry.

A decree issued by Bolsonaro authorises the deployment of soldiers in nature reserves, indigenous lands and border areas in the region.

The announcement comes after intense pressure from European leaders. France and Ireland say they will not ratify a huge trade deal with South American nations unless Brazil does more to tackle blazes in the Amazon.

Environmental groups have called for protests in cities across Brazil on Friday to demand action to combat the fires.

Hundreds of protesters also gathered outside the Brazilian embassies around the world, including in London, Berlin, Mumbai and Paris.

As tensions escalated over the crisis on Friday, France accused Mr Bolsonaro of failing to respect his “commitments on the climate”.

The Elysee Palace claimed in a statement that the Brazilian president had lied to France’s President Emmanuel Macron over the issue.

Boris Johnson was backing Mr Macron’s push for the situation to be on the agenda when G7 leaders meet in Biarritz, France, on Saturday.

Notably, Satellite data published by the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe) has shown an increase of 85% this year in fires across Brazil, most of them in the Amazon region.

Wildfires often occur in the dry season in Brazil but they are also deliberately started in efforts to illegally deforest land for cattle ranching.

US space agency Nasa, meanwhile, has said that overall fire activity across the Amazon basin this year has been close to the average compared to the past 15 years.