Amazon fires: Brazil bans land clearance blazes for 60 days

International
By pragativadinewsservice
Amazon fires
10

Brazil has banned setting fires to clear land for 60 days in response to a massive increase in the number of fires in the Amazon rainforest.

The decree was signed by President Jair Bolsonaro, who has faced intense criticism at home and abroad for failing to protect the rainforest. The fires devastating parts of the Amazon rainforest have led to global scrutiny of Brazil’s commitment to environmental conservation.

Related Posts

Pakistan’s Sikh community raps PM Imran Khan for…

India, Nepal organise 2-day training programme on EXIM…

Indian Ocean Conference: Sri Lankan PM to visit Maldives…

The UN Chief Antonio Guterres yesterday mooted a meeting of key countries to drum up support to tackle the fires that have also devastated swaths of Bolivia. South American countries will meet next week to discuss the crisis.

Thousands of troops and firefighters have been deployed since the weekend to combat the fires, along with two C-130 Hercules and other aircraft that are dumping water over the hardest hit areas in the country’s north.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Pakistan’s Sikh community raps PM Imran Khan for…

India, Nepal organise 2-day training programme on EXIM…

Indian Ocean Conference: Sri Lankan PM to visit Maldives…

1 of 479