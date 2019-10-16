Amazon Alexa Enable Users To Pay Utility Bills Via Amazon Pay

Bengaluru: Amazon on Wednesday announced that its users can now pay their utility bills with Amazon Pay just by speaking to its digital assistant Alexa.

As per reports, the new Alexa feature supports payment of bills across categories such as electricity, water, post-paid mobile, cooking gas, broadband, DTH and more.

The company said in a statement, Alexa will retrieve the amount due for bills from their registered Amazon account and ask for customer confirmation before processing the payment. Customers can enable a voice pin on the Alexa app to make transactions more secure.

Alexa will also send a link to register their bill details on the Amazon shopping app before proceeding for the payment.

