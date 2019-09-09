Amazing health benefits of Coriander (dhaniya), you should know

Bhubaneswar: Apart from adding a distinct flavor to the food and making it delicious Coriander commonly known as ‘dhaniya’  has multiple health benefits.

Here are some of the amazing health benefits of coriander leaves and seeds-

Controls Blood Pressure: Experts suggested that consuming coriander leaves reduces the chances of cardiovascular conditions such as heart attacks and strokes.

Treat stomach problems: Leaves of coriander provide relief from digestive problems and nausea. It also improves digestion and treats stomach related woes.

Reduces Menstrual Cramps: Coriander seeds treat abdominal pain during periods. Soak coriander seeds overnight in water and consume next morning for maximum benefits.

Regulates Cholesterol: Coriander leaves possess anti-inflammatory properties that increase the level of good cholesterol (HDL) and reduce bad cholesterol (LDL) in the body.

Weight loss: Coriander seeds and leaves contain a high fibre content, it eliminates the excess toxins from the body helping you feel light and contribute to weight loss.

