Amar Prasad Satpathy appointed pro-tem Speaker of Odisha Assembly

Bhubaneswar: Senior leader of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) & Badchana MLA Amar Prasad Satpathy has been appointed as the pro-tem Speaker in the new Odisha Assembly.

The pro-tem Speaker performs the duties of the office of the Speaker from the commencement of the sitting of the Assembly till the election of the Speaker.

Amar Prasad Satpathy, who is the senior most member of the Assembly, will administer the oath of office and secrecy to all the elected members of the Odisha Legislative Assembly.

According to reports, the oath taking of newly-elected members of Odisha Assembly is scheduled to be held tomorrow.