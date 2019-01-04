Ama Gaon Ama Bikash: Naveen Grants Rs 36.04 Cr For 160 GPs

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today sanctioned Rs 36.04 crore for 1,444 projects in 160 gram panchayats (GPs) of nine blocks in nine districts under Ama Gaon Ama Bikash programme.

The blocks for which funds have been sanctioned are Bahanaga in Balasore, Riamal in Deogarh, Kabisuryanagar in Ganjam, Khajuripada in Kandhamal, Kendrapara Sadar in Kendrapada, Malkangiri Sadar in Malkangiri, GB Nagar in Mayurbhanj, Gania in Nayagarh and Ramanaguda block in Rayagada district.

Of the total amount, Rs 6 crore has been sanctioned for execution of 323 projects in 24 GPs of Bahanaga, Rs 4.25 crore for 161 projects in 25 GPs of Riamal, Rs 5.24 crore for 104 projects in 21 GPs of Kabisuryanagar and Rs 2.80 crore for 100 projects in 14 GPs of Khajuripada.

Similarly, Rs 7.27 crore has been allocated for 271 projects in 26 GPs of Kendrapara Sadar, Rs 3.25 crore for 210 projects in 19 GPs of Malkangiri Sadar, Rs 3 crore for 87 projects in 12 GPs of GB Nagar, Rs 2.025 crore for 124 projects in eight GPs of Gania and Rs 2.205 crore for 64 projects in 11 GPs of Ramanaguda block.

With today’s allocation, a total of Rs 1398.62 crore has been approved by the Chief Minister for 56,230 rural projects in 6105 GPs under 278 blocks.

Notably, the Ama Gaon Ama Vikash Yojana was launched in the state on March 5 this year. Under the flagship programme of Odisha Government, the Chief Minister interacts with the villagers on Wednesday and Friday in every week about the development in their village.