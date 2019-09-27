Alumni Meet & Workshop On Handicraft Development Held At SIDAC

Bhubaneswar: Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Handlooms Textiles & Handicrafts Department Smt. Subha Sarma inaugurated the 1st Alumni Meet of SIDAC and Workshop on Handicrafts Developments at SIDAC today.

On this occasion, 35 ex-trainees of the Institute who have been conferred with National/State Awards in handicrafts were felicitated. A panel discussion about State Government Schemes, banking, marketing product design was held in the afternoon session.

The awardees and alumni shared their experience also. Since 2010, ‘SIDAC’ is imparting skill training. Accordingly, 3 levels of one year each viz Basic, Higher and Master courses are being conducted in 6 nos of crafts i.e. pattachitra, appliqué, Palm Leaf Engraving, Terracotta, Wood Carving, Stone Carving. Since 2010, a total of 917 nos of trainees have passed out from SIDAC.

The Commissioner-cum-Secretary & chairperson of SIDAC in her inaugural speech advised all the ex-trainees of SIDAC to be connected with SIDAC to take benefits of schemes being implemented. She emphasized on the production of new items through Design Development Programmes and online marketing of handicraft products.

Aim of this Alumni Meet is to create an environment of interaction among all the participants and share their views for future growth and create scope for the marketing of their products through a digital platform.

On this occasion, Director, Handicrafts Basanta Dash, Member Secretary, SIDAC Sri Sitikant Sarangi, Officer-in-Charge of Open University, Sri D. K. Nayak, Special Officer of Directorate of Handicrafts Sri Sanatan Nayak, Eastern Procurement Head of FAB INDIA Sri Palash Pan delivered their speech on the present status of handicrafts, existing schemes under implementation, provisions in the recently launched Handicrafts Policy 2019 and future programmes going to be implemented.

Sri Chidananda Mishra, Asst. Director and training head SIDAC organised the event and Sri Sitikant Sarangi, Member Secretary, SIDAC offered a vote of thanks.