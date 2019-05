Alliance Air to start flight services from Jharsuguda to Bhubaneswar on June 1

Bhubaneswar: Alliance Air, a wholly owned subsidiary of Air India Limited, is all set to begin flight services from Veer Surendra Sai Airport (VSSA) in Jharsuguda to Bhubaneswar and Raipur from June 1, VSSA Director SK Chauhan on Saturday said.

The airline will be deploying its 70-seater ATR 72 aircraft on all the sectors.

Flight schedules:

Flight 9I727 will depart from Bhubaneshwar at 0905hrs and will arrive in Jharsuguda at 1010hrs.

Flight 9I719 will depart from Jharsuguda at 1035hrs and will arrive at Bhubaneshwar at 1140hrs further departing from Bhubaneshwar at 1205hrs arriving in Ranchi at 1320hrs.

Flight 9I720 will depart from Ranchi at 1355hrs and arrive in Raipur at 1520hrs further departing from Raipur at 1545hrs arriving into Jharsuguda at 1650hrs.

Flight 9I728 will depart from Jharsuguda at 1715hrs and arrive in Raipur at 1815hrs further taking off from Raipur at 1840hrs arriving in Ranchi at 2005hrs.

The airlines said it has offered attractive all-inclusive inaugural fares on Jharsuguda Bhubaneshwar starting at INR 1856. The fares for Jharsuguda Raipur starts at INR 1771 and Jharsuguda Ranchi at INR2000 excluding taxes.

To know more about our various promotional offers, passengers can log on to: www.airindia.in or contact any travel partners.