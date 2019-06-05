Alliance Air flight services to commence from Jharsuguda airport today

Bhubaneswar: Alliance Air is all set to commence its domestic flight services from the Veer Surendra Sai Airport (VSSA), Jharsuguda to Bhubaneswar and Raipur today.

Prior to the scheduled flight timings, tickets have already been sold out and necessary arrangements have been made for it. Alliance Air will operate ATR-72 type aircraft on these routes with a seating capacity for 72 passengers.

The daily flights from VSS airport to Bhubaneswar and Raipur would operate under the Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) scheme.

The Jharsuguda-bound flight would depart from Bhubaneswar and arrive at the VSSA at around 10:10 am today.

The flight would then leave Jharsuguda after the inauguration at around 10:35 am Bhubaneswar and land at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA), informed Jharsuguda Airport director Sudesh Chouhan.