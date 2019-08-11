Alliance Air flight fails to land at Jharsuguda, returns to BPIA

Headlines
By pragativadinewsservice
Alliance Air flight
23

Bhubaneswar: Passengers onboard an Alliance Air flight faced considerable inconvenience after the flight could not land at the Jharsuguda airport due to inclement weather.

The flight reportedly took off from the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here on Sunday and supposed to land at the VSS airport, Jhuarsuguda. However, bad weather compelled the pilot to divert the flight to the originating airport.

Related Posts

Weather alert: Intense rainfall, lightning warning for 8…

Removal of Article 370 will set Kashmir Valley on path of…

Thunderstorm & rainfall alert for 12 Odisha dists

The flight later safely landed at the Bhubaneswar airport.

Notably, the civil aviation ministry had decided to install a state-of-the-art landing system at the Jharsuguda airport to make it an all-weather airport. Recently, the Doppler Very High-Frequency Omni Range (DVOR) became functional at the Airport.

 

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.