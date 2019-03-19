ALLEN Career Institute Experts Deliver Success Mantras To Aspirants

Rourkela: The Allen Career Institute at Rourkela delivered success mantras to hundreds of curious students aspiring for excelling in reputed entrance examinations.

The seminar was held at Rourkela Club for Class 12th appeared Students and NEET, AIIMS, JEE (Main), JEE (Adv.) aspirants.

India’s leading Career Coaching Institute ALLEN is guiding the students in the field of Engineering and Medical Entrance Examination. The students of Bhubaneswar and surrounding areas, who are aspiring for success in reputed entrances, will now get an advantage with the opening of ALLEN Center at Bhubaneswar.

The students of Odisha are excited to attend the session in April. In order to curb the curiosity of students and parents, a Success Mantra Seminar was organised by the institute at Rourkela.

During the seminar, Senior Faculty of ALLEN Anurag Mishra and RK Mishra guided the students and parents about ALLEN system. They told the Secret Tricks to Solve Tricky Questions in 20 Seconds and Tips to Maximize the Score in JEE Main and NEET.

In the seminar, the students and parents were informed how the expert faculties of ALLEN guide the students and motivate them to achieve their goal. They were also given information about various competitive examinations and their admission process.

The Expert team of ALLEN said there should be coordination between students and faculties which will help create a great atmosphere for students both at home and in the institute.

On this occasion, parents of Ekansh Goyal (AIR-2 in NEET UG 2016), Karan Agarwala (AIR-21 JEE Adv.2018) and Barun Parua (IJSO Silver Medal winner) were present. They also shared their experience of being associated with ALLEN Career Institute.