All-Women Anti-Naxal Commando Unit deployed in Naxal-affected areas of Ch’garh

Dantewada: A 30-member all women Anti-Naxal Commando Unit called ‘Danteshwari Ladake’ has been deployed in Naxal-affected areas of Bastar and Dantewada districts of Chhattisgarh.

The Chhattisgarh police for the first time has inducted thirty women commandos in Naxal-affected areas of Bastar and Dantewada districts.

Of the 30 recruits, 10 are surrendered women Naxals, while 10 others are assistant constables who were part of the erstwhile Salwa Judum (anti-Naxal militia) movement.

Chhattisgarh, Bastar IG, Vivekananda Sinha on ‘Danteshwari Ladake’, “Women police commandos are at par with their men counterparts. I am confident they will do a good job. It is a unique example of women empowerment. “