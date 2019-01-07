All literature can’t be made into cinema: Anu Choudhury

Chilika: “All kinds of literature cannot be made into cinema, only a few can as it is difficult to depict all emotions found in literature into cinema,” actress Anu Choudhury said.

Participating in a panel discussion on the concluding day of Mystic Kalinga Festival, she said,” Creativity is intertwined in Nature as one who understands Nature, knows what Life and Creativity is.”

Creativity needs patronage to survive in the society in form of work for art. But commercialization defeats the very purpose. “So money invested in creativity should be used judiciously,” said Professor Sachidananda Mohanty, Vice Chancellor of Koraput Central University during the discussion.

Mohanty welcomed the decision of state government to deny operation of Seaplane in Chilka Lake saying it would destroy the scenic beauty of Chillika, which was once a source of inspiration for many Odia literary creations. The Union Government had proposed operation of Sea Plane in Chilika to promote tourism.

Prof Bishnu Mohapatra and singer Susmita Das also deliberated their idea of nature and creativity during the panel discussion.

On the concluding day of Mystic Kaling Festival, a poetry recitation season was held where many local poets participated under the moderation of Odia poet Debapriya Priyadarshi Chakra.