All landlines operational, restrictions eased in J&K

New Delhi: The government has eased restrictions with all landlines made operational in Jammu and Kashmir. Section 144 of CrPC was withdrawn in all police stations.

The J&K administration in an affidavit with the Supreme Court said: “As on September 27, one hundred per cent landlines service have been restored in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh”. The affidavit said that 100 per cent mobile voice phone services have been restored in Jammu and Ladakh and 10 per cent in Kashmir.

The affidavit said that Section 144 of CrPC, which prohibits assembly of more than 4 persons at a place, has been withdrawn in all the police stations in the state. There are 105 police stations in Kashmir, 90 in Jammu and 7 in Ladakh.

The restrictions had been imposed on August 4, a day ahead of the Central government moving a resolution in Parliament to scrap special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.