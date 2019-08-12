All India Sainik Schools Hockey Championship kicks off

Bhubaneswar: All India Sainik Schools Inter-Zonal Hockey Championship was inaugurated at Sainik School in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

Director and Additional Secretary, Department of Sports and Youth Services, R Vineel Krishna graced the occasion as Chief Guest and inaugurated the Championship.

In the event, the winners of the East Zone Sainik School Goalpara, West Zone Sainik School Satara, Central Zone Sainik School Tilaiya, North Zone Sainik School Kapurthala and the winners of South Zone Amaravathi Nagar have participated.

A spectacular March Past was organised by the participating teams in the honour of the Chief Guest. In his address to the cadets, the Chief Guest appreciated the spirit of Sainik Schools and assured that all necessary support shall be extended to the cadets in making Sainik School Bhubaneswar a model school in the field of games and sports in the forthcoming days. This Championship will be closed on 15 Aug 2019.

It is worth mentioning that recently Sainik School Bhubaneswar cadets were the Champions of the Central Zone Football Championship held at Sainik School Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh.