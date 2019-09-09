All flights cancelled due to pilots’ strike: British Airways

An Airbus SE A320 passenger jet, operated by British Airways, a unit of International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (IAG), lands at Tegel airport in Berlin, Germany, on Monday, July 29, 2019. Deutsche Lufthansa AG is considering a shift to a corporate holding structure, seeking to streamline Europe's biggest airline group as it fights for market share. Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg
London: Pilots of British Airways have begun a 48-hour strike on Monday resulting in the grounding of most of the airline’s flights over a pay dispute.

The British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) had earlier given notice for industrial action in September. This is the first ever strike by British Airways (BA) pilots.

While BALPA said that BA should share more of its profits with its pilots, the latter has said the strike is unjustifiable as it’s pay package is good.

The airline has come in for criticism over how it handled communications with passengers. Thousands of commuters have to seek alternative travel arrangements due to the strike.

BALPA General Secretary Brian Strutton said in a statement on the eve of the strike that “This strike will have cost the company considerably more than the investment needed to settle this dispute”.

