All five petitions on Article 370 defective: CJI Ranjan Gogoi

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday rejected all five petitions on Article 370 relating to J&K issue saying all are defective, according to reports.

The CJI Ranjan Gogoi said that the pleas cannot be accepted challenging Article 370 filed by advocate ML Sharma. He has come down heavily on the advocate for this.

The CJI said: “How can you seek a mandamus for quashing. What kind of petition is this? I read your petition thrice but could not understand it.”Sharma had challenged the Presidential order abrogating Article 370.

Gogoi has further adjourned the petition filed by Executive Editor of Kashmir Times. He had said that media freedom was impinged upon in J&K through mobile, landline and internet ban.