All 700 passengers from marooned Mahalaxmi Express rescued

Mumbai: All 700 passengers, including nine pregnant women and children, were rescued from Mahalaxmi Express on Saturday, according to media reports.

According to reports, the National Disaster Relief Force had dispatched eight boats with NDRF personnel to help rescue the marooned passengers.

The Western Naval Command said in a statement that eight flood rescue teams from the Navy including three diving teams were mobilised with rescue material, inflatable boats and life jackets.

The statement also said that a Sea-King Helicopter equipped with divers were deployed in the area as advance assessment party.

