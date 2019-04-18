Alia-Varun starrer Kalank emerges highest opener of 2019

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan starrer period drama Kalank emerged as the highest opener of 2019 with a box office collection of Rs 21 crore.

The movie’s income surpassed Akshay Kumar’s Kesari (Rs 20.40 crore), musical drama Gully Boy (Rs 19.26 crore) and ensemble comedy Total Dhamaal (Rs 15.91 crore) to earn the highest first-day numbers of 2019 till now.

#Kalank starts with a bang… Emerges biggest opener of 2019 *so far*… Plexes terrific… Impressive cast and hype + massive screen count [4000] + #MahavirJayanti holiday have contributed to a big total… Wed ₹ 21.60 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 18, 2019



Top *Opening Day* biz – 2019…

1. #Kalank ₹ 21.60 cr [Wed]

2. #Kesari ₹ 21.06 cr [Thu]

3. #GullyBoy ₹ 19.40 cr [Thu]

4. #TotalDhamaal ₹ 16.50 cr

Note: Hindi films. ₹ 10 cr+ openers included in the list.

India biz.#Kalank is the biggest opener of Varun and Alia to date. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 18, 2019



The multi-starrer movie also became the biggest opener in the careers of both Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.

Kalank is Varun’s biggest box office opener till date after Dilwale which was his biggest opener with an earning of Rs 21 crore. Alia also had Kalank as her highest opener that overtook recent Gully Boy which earned Rs 19.41 crore on day one.

Kalank clocks biggest day one box office collection for a Varun-Alia film.

Kalank also stars Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles, The movie is directed by Abhishek Varman and produced by Karan Johar.

Kalank, which is a richly mounted period drama, is set in the 1940s. It is a story of family, passion and emotions. However, the movie opened to mixed reviews.