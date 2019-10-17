Alia Bhatt to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi

Mumbai: Actor Alia Bhatt has been roped in as the lead of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next film, titled Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film is scheduled to release in September 2020.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the announcement on his Twitter on Wednesday.

Based on a true story, Alia will be seen essaying the role of Gangubai Kathiawadi who was known as one of the top madams of Mumbai’s red-light district Kamathipura.

As per a book written by journalist S Hussain Zaidi, titled Mafia Queens of Mumbai, Gangubai Kathewali was the matriarch of Kamathipura in Mumbai. She was a young woman pushed into prostitution but turns into one of its biggest supporters. She makes money off the trade but carries a soft spot for young women forced into it.

Alia and Bhansali were supposed to work together with Salman Khan on Inshallah. However, the film was shelved last month following creative differences between the director and Salman.