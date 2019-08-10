Alia Bhatt shares first look at her debut music video ‘Prada’

By pragativadinewsservice
Alia Bhatt
Mumbai: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt shared the first look of her debut music video ‘Prada’ announcing her collaboration with Lamberghini hitmakers The Doorbeen.

The music video happens to be first for Alia Bhatt. Alia and The Doorbeen are all set to present a music video titled Prada. Alia Bhatt dropped the first poster of the song where she looks all swag with pop coloured attire and reflector glares.

<>

Although the music video is yet to be released, Alia’s post hints that it would be available to the public soon.

Before Alia’s announcement, rapper Badshah, who is in news post his movie Khandaani Shafakhana’s release, also revealed to Darshan Raval about Alia featuring in the video while talking on the latter’s show about how strong the Indian indie music scene is currently.

