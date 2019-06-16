Akshay Wants Rumours On Sooryavanshi Clash With Inshallah To Stop

Bhubaneswar: After the unexpected reschedule of release date for upcoming cop drama ‘Sooryavanshi’, some trends have spread like wildfire raising concern for the flick’s lead actor Akshay Kumar.

It may be mentioned here that ‘Sooryavanshi’ helmed by Rohit Shetty was supposed to hit the silver screens on Eid 2020. On the other hand, Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Inshallah’ is also slated for release on the same date.

However, the makers of Sooryavanshi changed the release date to March 27, 2020. This was announced by Salman on Twitter which subsequently started a trend on ‘Sooryavanshi’ vs ‘Inshallah’.

But, Akshay took to Twitter and made a statement on the same. He asked everyone to stop all the rumours regarding the clash between ‘Sooryavanshi’ and ‘Inshallah’.

Meanwhile, with ‘Sooryavanshi’, Akshay will be reuniting with Katrina Kaif on screen. And fans are waiting for the release of the film eagerly.

On the other hand, ‘Inshallah’ is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.